Reports of a fire on the roof of George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country, (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Update: Fire at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country

First calls came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17)

Update 8:45 p.m.

A fire in the roof at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country is now out.

Investigators are now searching for a possible cause. Roofing was been done on the building, however, Superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, Kevin Kaardal told Capital News the blaze was accidental and the district is awaiting the results of the investigation.

“Thank goodness for the Lake Country Fire Department, and fast action by our custodian and operations team,” he said. “They did a great job and this shouldn’t delay the opening of school.”

According to a post on a Lake Country community Facebook site, the fire was limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary gymnasium outside the girl’s change room. The fire department has yet to comment.

Original:

Emergency crews have responded to a reported fire at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country this evening (Aug. 17).

It started around 7 p.m. and initial reports are the roof of the school is on fire. It’s unclear how the blaze started or if there are any injuries.

The school is located on Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

