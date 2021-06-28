Reported stolen smashed-up vehicle heads down Coquihalla Highway

Kamloops RCMP is looking for the vehicle headed towards Merritt

An alleged stolen silver Honda Civic that reportedly caused several vehicle incidents in Kamloops this morning was spotted heading towards Merritt on the Coquihalla.

Kamloops RCMP issued a warning for residents to watch for the vehicle with the license plate LR861P. The driver is believed to be impaired.

Sgt. Darren Michels said, the vehicle is very identifiable as not suffered both front and rear damage.

RCMP Detachments in the surrounding area have been notified. If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call 911, but do not approach the driver.

READ MORE: Wildfire closes Highway 97 near Antlers Beach

READ MORE: Central Okanagan cooling centres open, busy as heat wave continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops