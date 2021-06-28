(File photo)

(File photo)

Reported stolen smashed-up vehicle heads down Coquihalla Highway

Kamloops RCMP is looking for the vehicle headed towards Merritt

An alleged stolen silver Honda Civic that reportedly caused several vehicle incidents in Kamloops this morning was spotted heading towards Merritt on the Coquihalla.

Kamloops RCMP issued a warning for residents to watch for the vehicle with the license plate LR861P. The driver is believed to be impaired.

Sgt. Darren Michels said, the vehicle is very identifiable as not suffered both front and rear damage.

RCMP Detachments in the surrounding area have been notified. If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call 911, but do not approach the driver.

READ MORE: Wildfire closes Highway 97 near Antlers Beach

READ MORE: Central Okanagan cooling centres open, busy as heat wave continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
Penticton criminal a free man after attacks on young boys
Next story
Trustees vote to remove Catholic bishop’s name from Edmonton elementary school

Just Posted

BC Wildfire near Merritt. BC Wildfire Service.
Wildfire off Highway 97C near Merritt under control

(Pixabay Image)
‘Lay low and let this pass’: Okanagan Sunday temperatures beat records again

Outage in Kelowna
UPDATE: FortisBC restores power in Kelowna

Trey Marlow was seriously injured in a rollover on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna. (Lynette and Rob Peter)
More than $51k raised for West Kelowna crash victim