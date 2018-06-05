The scene of a reportedly deadly Surrey shooting in Campbell Heights Monday night, and a vehicle fire shortly after in the north east area of the city. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Two dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey

Homicide victims ‘targeted’ but not known to police: IHIT

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed two people are dead, following a late-night incident in Campbell Heights.

A tweet just after 8 a.m. Tuesday describes ‘two victims of homicide.’ Two hours later, IHIT confirmed it was a shooting that is believed to be “targeted.”

“Victims were not known to police,” Cpl. Frank Jang told Black Press Media.

Surrey RCMP and BC Ambulance were on the scene, near 188 Street and 40 Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

RCMP closed 40 Avenue between 184 and 192 Streets.

“There was what appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at the side of the road with a number of pylons around it,” a freelancer said.

Tuesday morning, IHIT, Surrey RCMP and an RCMP canine unit were investigating the scene on the usually quiet rural road, located approximately one kilometre west of Campbell Heights storefronts.

Police investigation seemed to be focused on the shoulder of 40 Avenue, pylons and evidence markers scattered the road, which is flanked by a heavily treed area and agricultural land.

One man who reportedly works nearby told media that the night before he heard what he thought was firecrackers, followed by the sound of two cars “roaring by.”

“Six, seven, eight, maybe more, like… a string of firecrackers going off – bang, bang, bang, bang. That’s what I thought it was,” the man said.

Around the same time, Surrey Fire responded to a location in the northeastern area of Surrey for a vehicle fire.

“They located a fully involved vehicle in a remote area,” the freelancer told the Now-Leader. “RCMP cordoned off the scene awaiting investigators.”

Late April, IHIT reported a murder not far from Monday’s crime scene. Amin Vinepal, of Delta, was found dead on a rural stretch of 12 Avenue between 176 Street and 184 Street. A burning vehicle was found nearby at 187 Street and 28 Avenue. Investigators believe his death was linked to gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

If confirmed as a shooting, this week’s would be Surrey’s 22nd shooting so far this year. There were 88 shootings in 2015, 61 in 2016 and 59 in 2017.

More to come.

Previous story
Alleged violent offender arrested in Kelowna
Next story
Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Alleged violent offender arrested in Kelowna

Russell Dale McDermid remains in custody

South East Kelowna Irrigation District dissolved

Province Order in Council wraps up 98-year-old water purveyor so it can join city system

Deer hit in West Kelowna

The deer was hit this morning on Hwy 97C

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Local author launching book about Okanagan Lake

Raphael Nowak has studied history and science of the lake for 15 years

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Tolko U15s tie up Kamloops

Thompson Okanagan Girls Rep Soccer League roundup

Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

A’s push PBL winning streak to eight

After a slow start to 2018, the Okanagan Athletics have turned the… Continue reading

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

Most Read