Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

A mountain biker reportedly broke her ankle on the trail; has been transported to hospital

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Crews have rescued the woman from the trail and she is now being transported to hospital by ambulance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rescue crews are on scene at the Smith Creek trail where a mountain biker has reportedly broken her ankle.

Crews are currently sending a UTV up the trail to assist the woman.

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue teams and paramedics attended the scene around 2 p.m.

More to come.

