Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.
Crews have rescued the woman from the trail and she is now being transported to hospital by ambulance.
A woman is being transported to hospital after breaking her ankle while biking a West Kelowna trail earlier today. @IAFF4457 responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. and used a UTV to retrieve the woman from the trail. @WestKelownaNews pic.twitter.com/ccrUVk4L8Y
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 12, 2020
ORIGINAL STORY:
Rescue crews are on scene at the Smith Creek trail where a mountain biker has reportedly broken her ankle.
Crews are currently sending a UTV up the trail to assist the woman.
West Kelowna Fire and Rescue teams and paramedics attended the scene around 2 p.m.
More to come.
