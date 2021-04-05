Rescue teams at West Kelowna trail to help woman

West Kelowna rescue crews are stationed at Jabbarocky mountain biking trail in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna to assist a woman.
The woman is somewhere near the intersection of Jabbarocky and Daze of Roses trail.
Crews arrived on scene around 2 p.m.
Circumstances regarding the rescue are unclear at this time.
More to come.
