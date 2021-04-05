Rescue teams at West Kelowna trail to help woman

Details of the situation remain unclear at this time

West Kelowna rescue crews are stationed at Jabbarocky mountain biking trail in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna to assist a woman.

The woman is somewhere near the intersection of Jabbarocky and Daze of Roses trail.

Crews arrived on scene around 2 p.m.

Circumstances regarding the rescue are unclear at this time.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescue