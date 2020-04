The incident was first reported about 3 p.m. in the Powers Creek area

Emergency crews are responding to the Powers Creek area of West Kelowna after someone on a motorbike may have broken their ankle.

The crews are headed to the Blue Jay Road in Glenrosa with an ATV and basket to help retrieve the person.

Reports indicate the person fell from their bike on a trail that is some distance from the road.

