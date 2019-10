The boat was found floating near Traders Cove

The boat is stranded in Okanagan Lake around Traders Cove (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

No one was on board a boat that blew away from the shores of Okanagan Lake near Traders Cove earlier this afternoon.

It was originally thought there might have been a people stranded on the boat, however reports indicated that nobody was onboard the vessel around 5:30 p.m.

The vessel is a 20-foot long aluminum boat.

