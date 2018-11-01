Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation due to Alzheimer’s to participate in an upcoming study.

Researchers have discovered that agitation, defined as behaviour changes that seem out of character or extreme, can be found in more than half of the people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s really hard on families especially when a loved one develops agitated Alzheimer’s,” said Donna Benson, CEO and founder of Medical Arts Health Research Group. “Every day can be unpredictable and the behaviour changes put a lot of stress on families.”

Related: Okanagan clinical team to research Alzheimer’s Disease drug

These changes include one or more of the following behaviours: excessive motor activity; verbal aggression; or physical aggression, and can affect the whole family.

“Excessive motor activity is characterized by pacing and aimlessly wandering, repetitive mannerisms like tapping, fidgeting or picking at things, general restlessness, rocking, gesturing or even pointing fingers,” Benson said.

“Verbal aggression is cursing or verbal combativeness, shouting, speaking in an excessively loud voice, screaming or even yelling. Most of us may be aware of the physical aggression symptoms which can include hitting or kicking, pushing or grabbing, biting or scratching, spitting, throwing things, hurting themselves or others, tearing or destroying property, shoving, resisting or even slamming doors,” she said.

Related: Summerland woman rises to the challenges of Alzheimer’s

Medical Arts Health Research Group is looking for people between the ages of 50 and 90 with moderate to severe agitation due to Alzheimer’s disease that live in the Okanagan (the study takes place in Penticton, Kelowna and West Vancouver) to participate in the study.

Related: B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

“We know that loved ones with agitated Alzheimer’s don’t realize what they are doing is hurting others or themselves and many families are at a loss as to what to do,” said Benson. “We are pleased that the Medical Arts Health Research Group has been selected as a clinical research site for several important studies on agitation in Alzheimer’s disease and we are looking forward to being able to bring this option of care to Kelowna. We are hoping that families may experience a reduction in agitation symptoms and that this makes life more peaceful for the family.”

Related: Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

There are only a few spaces available for volunteers to participate in the study. Patients who qualify for the studies, will receive all study related medical exams and assessments at no cost.

“We have a strong team of nurses, doctors and co-ordinators who will be working with patients and caregivers to determine whether they are eligible for participation. Patients will be reimbursed for any travel and or accommodation expenses,” said Benson.

To find out if you, or someone you know has a loved one who may be eligible to participate in the study call the Medical Arts Health Research Group at 1-888-490-4320 or visit www.healthresearch.ca/agitated_alzheimers/.

Previous story
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Next story
Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

Just Posted

Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation

The Glorious Sons on finding their own sound

The Ontario band comes to Kelowna for a night of Rock and Roll

New supportive housing in Kelowna to provide the homeless with a home

Hearthstone project ready to welcome its first 51 residents

Vernon duo start restaurant staff training initiative

Inaugural Science of Serving workshop series planned at UBC Okanagan.

Okanagan College helps job seekers get social media savvy at career fair

The career fair will take place Nov. 4

More rain in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A weekly weather update with Jen Zielinski

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read