Residential school victims, survivors honoured at Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society in Kelowna

Several people shared their story at an open mic including Aden Withers on intergenerational trauma

Kelowna RCMP Inspector Beth McAndie speaks to the crowd at a Truth and Reconciliation event hosted by Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Sept. 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society honoured victims and survivors of residential schools at an event on Sept. 29, the day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience. Non-emergency calls to The Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society can be directed to 1-800-721-0066.

READ MORE: ‘Far beyond an orange shirt’: Syilx Okanagan Nation demands justice ahead of Sept. 30

READ MORE: TRC head questions why Catholic Church didn’t sell property to compensate victims

READ MORE: 5 years prison time ‘not enough’ for fraudulent social worker: First Nations leaders

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Indigenous reconcilliationKelownaTruth and Reconciliation