Residents association plan gathering to discuss Pandosy waterfront park

KLO Neighbourhood Association has scheduled a public meeting with developers and city staff June 27

The KLO Neighbourhood Association is organizing what it calls a unique gathering to discuss development in the South Pandosy area.

Organizers say residents often feel excluded from development discussions effecting their neighbourhoods. So the event, scheduled for June 27, will bring together representatives of two new developments in the South Pandosy area, along with Kelowna city planners and association to talk about the future of Pandosy Waterfront Park.

While the city bought the waterfront land for the park 10 years ago, it has yet to be developed as a full city park. In the past it has been the subject of protest by residents concerned the city would sell part of the land off to a developer.

The event will take place at in room H115 of Okanagan College on KLO Road, with registration starting at 6:30 p.m.

Presentations will start at 7 p.m. and be short and concise to leave time for a question-and-answer period.

The public is welcome, even if they do not living in the KLO neighbourhood area, which includes all homes north of Mission Creek and south of Guisachan Road.

A short KLONA AGM will follow the public meeting and paid-up members of the association will vote in a new executive.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cozy Bay to close

Just Posted

Boat for Hope back on Okanagan Lake

The Variety Children’s Charity pirate themed fundraiser returns to the waters off Kelowna

Inaugural ‘redeye’ to leave Kelowna for Toronto Saturday night

Introduction of overnight flight increases Air Canada’s Kelowna-Toronto service to twice a day

Vehicle knocks down power pole in Kelowna

Female driver apprehended by police after reportedly leaving the crash scene

City of Kelowna total payroll tops $70 million

The city paid out $70.8 million in total remuneration to its employees last year

Peachland ready to fly the flag on Canada Day

The district is gearing up for its annual Canada Day celebration July 1

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Residents association plan gathering to discuss Pandosy waterfront park

KLO Neighbourhood Association has scheduled a public meeting with developers and city staff June 27

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Cozy Bay to close

Summerland seafood restaurant’s lease will not be renewed

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

Most Read