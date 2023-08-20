Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Residents of Kelowna seniors’ home evacuated to Lower Mainland amid wildfire threat

Being evacuated so far from home can be distressing

Residents of the Vineyards Residence assisted living and long-term care home in Kelowna are being relocated to the Lower Mainland due to the Walroy Lake wildfire.

They will be staying at the George Pearson Centre and Villa Cathay in Vancouver, according to a news release from Interior Health (IH).

“Being evacuated so far from home can be distressing. BC health authorities are committed to providing the best continuity of care for arriving residents as well as maintaining high levels of care for current residents.”

Additional staff are being brought into George Pearson Centre and Villa Cathay to help.

“The wildfire emergency is impacting communities across the province. Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) and Fraser Health (FH) will continue to work with Health Emergency Management BC, IH and emergency service partners over the coming weeks to evaluate the wildfire threat and determine when residents can safely return to Vineyards Residence,” the release states.

To find information about a family member or loved one evacuated as a result of wildfires in the Interior Health region, a toll-free number is available at 1-833-469-9800.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Messages can be left after hours for a callback.

READ MORE: 500 firefighters battling devastating Kelowna blazes; conditions turning corner

