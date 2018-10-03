Residents voice concerns with dust and noise regarding industrial project

The District of Lake Country is looking to rezone agricultural land to industrial land

A number of Lake Country residents were concerned with proposed zoning amendment changes that would allow three properties along Dick Road to be changed from agricultural land to industrial.

A public hearing for a number of zoning amendments, a servicing agreement and a soil removal permit to change agricultural land to industrial and allow a Chase Road connection to extend through a portion of the properties to Okanagan Centre Road West was held before Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The Chase Road connection was suggested by district staff as part of a long-term solution to alleviate traffic in the Glenmore area as part of the Glenmore Road Realignment Road Network Plan, according to a staff report which was presented during the meeting.

The properties are located between Okanagan Centre Road to the south and Dick and Seaton Roads to the north, according to the staff report.

In addition to approving the amendments and permits, a 3 metre landscaped berm would be constructed in order to minimize the impact of development to neighbouring properties in the short term, and will eventually be removed to make the street functional with sidewalks, a curb and a gutter, the report said.

One resident said the berm will not rectify the dust and noise and during the summer, she would watch the dust coming from the gravel pit.

Another resident who lives along Seaton Road spoke about the cattle and horses that would be affected, listing the dust as a health hazard. She said the Agricultural Land Commission is irresponsible for letting the amendments to proceed and that she has rejected the proposal since 2013.

The properties are located between Okanagan Centre Road to the south and Dick and Seaton Roads to the north, the report said.

The rezoning is in line with the OCP designations for land.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.