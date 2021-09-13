Restrictions to be eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Restrictions on gatherings specific to Interior Health will be relaxed for businesses that use B.C.’s vaccine card program.

“That extra layer of protection means we can now start going back to those activities in the Interior Health that had been restricted over the last little while as cases increased,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a Sept. 13 press conference.

Henry did not provide full details on what exactly would change but said the orders would be amended to allow for exemptions for businesses and events that use the vaccine card to ensure attendees are vaccinated.

The province imposed several regional restrictions on the Central Okanagan in late July, expanding them across the Interior Health Authority in mid-August. Those orders included several limits on different types of gatherings.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the proof of vaccination program on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

One dose is required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Interior Health will be providing further details on what exactly will change for businesses in the region.

More to come.

