The site for the new motel is at 405 Highway 23N, approximately 1.3 km north of Highway 1. (City of Revelstoke)

‘Base Camp’ business name at centre of trademark issue in Revelstoke, B.C.

The letter said the owners can no longer use the name “Base Camp” for their business

Two business owners in Revelstoke recently received an unexpected letter demanding them to change the name of their local enterprise, despite the fact they’ve been in operation for nealy a decade.

Christiane Duclos and Lorne Alcock, who own Base Camp Guest House in Revelstoke, said that they knew a hotel was opening in the area with a similar name, Basecamp Resorts Ltd, but weren’t concerned.

“We thought the new hotel would expand our referral network and we didn’t think much of it. There’s enough business to go around,” Duclos said.

However, the couple last week received a FedEx overnighted letter from Basecamp Resorts out of Calgary, telling them to “cease and desist” from using the name “Base Camp Guest House” as it “causes confusion, depreciates the value” of the name.

Based out of Canmore, Alta., Basecamp Resorts had their development permit approved by city council in February for a 30-unit motel off Highway 23N. The company has three hotels in Canmore with another under construction.

Duclos and Alcock have a new sign for their guest house, but they might not be able to use it. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Duclos and Alcock said they’re shocked.

“We don’t know who they are as they never said who their name is. They never talked to us before to try and work it out. Instead, they used a heavy handed approach.”

The couple said they would have been more than willing to come to a compromise, but now they don’t know what to do.

“In the beginning a phone call would have been fine, but it’s more than that now.”

Trademark agent Kursty Bansley, who is acting on the couples’ behalf, said this type of situation isn’t unique. Typically when businesses register for a trademark, the application goes though an examination and vetting process with the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada. Not all businesses trademark their name.

“But that doesn’t mean they don’t have rights,” said Bansley. Legislation in Canada recognizes common law rights. There are a lot of factors and law involved with trademark disputes, such as how similar are the names, date first used and nature of the trade/goods.

“You can send a cease and desist to somebody, but that doesn’t mean they need to stop using that name.”

Duclos and Alcock said it would cost thousands to re-brand as there’s the website and logo. Not to mention guest reviews and a 4.4/5 star rating on Google.

“If we change our name, we lose it all. It’s not just changing the sign out front,” said Alcock.

Duclos posted to Facebook about the letter and received a flood of positive responses and was later interviewed by CBC Radio.

The McLeans own two hotels, one in Canmore and another in Golden. They had a development permit approved by Revelstoke city council in Feb for a 30-unit motel. Each unit will be self-contained with kitchens. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Sky and Tim McLean are the owners of Basecamp Resorts and came to Revelstoke this week in part to talk with Duclos and Alcock.

In retrospect, the McLeans agree with the couple. The letter shouldn’t have been sent and they should have called first.

“But we didn’t know. We’re learning as we go,” said Sky.

They are a young couple and have only for three years and chose the name Basecamp “as it’s the place where expeditions begin”.

The McLeans said they decided to trademark Basecamp because they wanted to create a national/international recognized brand. They hired a lawyer and did what they were told was right.

“We’re in shock. To be thrown under the bus like this.”

Duclos and Alcock didn’t call them either said the McLeans.

“This is heartbreaking. We’re not a big company. We aren’t coming here with guns blazing.”

There is another business in Revelstoke with a similar name – Basecamp Cabin. While the McLeans said they haven’t reached out yet, they’ll definitely call first. Maybe even bring cupcakes.

The McLeans, Duclos, and Alcock are planning to meet in-person and find a solution.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Alcock and Duclos have operated Base Camp Guest House in Revelstoke for almost a decade . (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Less than one month until David E. Kampe tower opens at Penticton Regional Hospital

Just Posted

Construction continues on Kelowna dog park

The new Rowcliffe Park is set to open in May

West Kelowna park reopens

Rotary Trails park is back after flood mitigation work

Downtown Kelowna gets new poke destination

Pacific Poke opens their first Kelowna store Saturday

Keto diet show comes to Kelowna

The 2019 Okanagan Keto Conference and Trade Show is April 6

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Safari Jeff visits Okanagan

The reptile show embarked on its North America tour earlier this month.

Less than one month until David E. Kampe tower opens at Penticton Regional Hospital

Medical Foundation still has $1.2 million left to raise in $20 million campaign

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

Two golf courses in the Shuswap voted among best in B.C.

Talking Rock, Salmon Arm Golf Club get rave reviews from golfers surveyed

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Okanagan city receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Grant totalling $25,000 will contribute to examination of available services

Letter: Know what to do when your dog is in a trap

To the editor: Dog owners who exercise their dogs along logging roads… Continue reading

Letter: Conflict of interest?

To the editor: Well, the hits just keep on coming for Mr.… Continue reading

Letter: Tax dairy industry instead of a carbon tax

To the editor: In response to (Bobbe Wemock’s letter) “Why don’t the… Continue reading

Most Read