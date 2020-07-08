The new hotel is expected to open for the 2023/2024 winter season. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

Construction on the new luxury hotel has began at the base of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, announced the company on July 8.

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility.

Revelstoke city council approved a development permit for the hotel in 2019.

The hotel will also become the new home for Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing with three helipads adjacent to the property.

According to the news release, the project is phase two of the company’s master plan, which is estimated to take up to 15 years to complete. Phase two began in 2019 with the construction of the Stellar Chair and capacity upgrades on the existing Revelation Gondola, Stoke Chair and Ripper Chair.

Other projects within phase two include expanding the village base, addition of a golf course and staff housing.

The company got a permit this year from city council for clearing and brushing to prepare for the 18 hole golf course. Construction is proposed to start in 2021.

“We’re confident that the execution of our recently updated Resort Master Plan will make Revelstoke an even more sought-after destination for mountain enthusiasts across the globe,” said Dave Brownlie, president.

Mayor Gary Sulz of Revelstoke said in the news release, he is pleased to see continued investment in the community by Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

“The resort is a key foundation to our tourism industry and local economy supporting local jobs and economic growth.”

The company roughly employs 500 people during the winter months.

The new hotel is expected to open for the 2023/2024 winter season. It will be located across the road from the Sutton Place.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort first opened in 2007.

The resort reopened this summer on June 26 after closing for several months due to COVID-19. The resort currently offers a pipe coaster, disc golf, new zip line, aerial adventure park, sightseeing, hiking and new biking trails.

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

