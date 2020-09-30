Revelstoke source of clue on Jeopardy

Revelstoke and its iconic sculpture of fish swimming in a bed of rocks on Mackenzie Ave. were featured on Jeopardy Sept. 24.
The clue read “Revelstoke, British Columbia, on the Columbia River has a sculpture of a sturgeon with this other fish”.
It was the final clue in round two, under a category labeled Sculpture.
Contestant Sameer Gandhi, a writer from Pasadena, California, correctly answered “salmon”.
He received $1,200 for the clue, bumping his balance from $10,000 to $11,200 going into Final Jeopardy.
Gandhi ended up winning the game with a total of $22,200. He was competing against Sara Tayyar and returning champion Robert Kaine.
Jeopardy is a popular American quiz show that first aired Sept. 10, 1984. It is hosted by Alex Trebek.
