Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

Transport Canada is “monitoring the situation for potential impacts to rail safety operations”

The thawing of the spring freshet has led to an exceedingly high creek, creating a perilous situation with the train tracks north of Vernon near Stickle Road (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star photo).

The train tracks on the northern side of Vernon, near Stickle Road, are causing concern as water from the nearby creek creeps perilously close to overflowing onto the tracks.

When reached for a comment, Ian McCord, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, directed all inquiries to Transport Canada.

“The TPSB only deals with accidents on the tracks, not flood risks.”

Transport Canada provided a statement, saying that it is, “monitoring the situation for potential impacts to rail safety operations, and compliance of companies with the Railway Safety Act.”

“Under the Railway Safety Act, railway companies are responsible for the safety of their rail line infrastructure, railway equipment and operations.”

Canadian Pacific Railway is the company that operates on the tracks.

Under the Railway Safety Act, tracks need to be “inspected and maintained to ensure that the line of track is safe for railway operations.”

In the event of a fire, flood or severe storm, a special track inspection must be made of the track involved as soon as possible.

The Morning Star has reached out to CP Rail and is awaiting a response.

READ MORE: Armstrong increases water restrictions

READ MORE: Volunteers sandbag for hours to protect Westside as further evacuations ordered

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCP Rail