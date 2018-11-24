YouTube

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Terry Robinson, a longtime Salmon Arm resident, is frustrated that he received no information about a road closure at the top of Kault Hill Road.

When driving home Thursday night, he was surprised to find a barricade had been placed on the road to stop traffic. When he investigated further on foot, he found the edge of the road had sloughed off.

“They never gave (us) no warning, no letter, no nothing,” he said.

He posted a video to Facebook, saying it’s not the road closure he’s frustrated with because he understands the safety concerns, but that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave no notice and the road has been an ongoing issue.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway near Kault Hill continues to frustrate drivers

Robinson said the road washed out last spring before it was repaired, but said the ministry doesn’t maintain it.

“It’s got to be opened. It’s got to be fixed,” he said.

He wants Kault Hill Road, which is west of Salmon Arm, widened and kept open as it’s an alternative route from Salmon Arm to Tappen when there’s an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

For his family, using the alternate and longer route to get home from Salmon Arm will not be good during the winter because that portion of the road is narrow with a steep grade. It will be particularly difficult for his wife, he said, who doesn’t drive a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Robinson said ministry staff told him the road may be closed indefinitely.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
West Kelowna wine trail nearly complete

