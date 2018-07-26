Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park now closed

Wildfire risk leads to decision to close road to vehicle traffic

The road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland is now closed to vehicle traffic.

The road closure took effect on July 27 to protect public safety and to limit the risk of person-caused fires.

Fire chief Glenn Noble said the fire danger rating in Summerland is now at 4 or high. The highest fire danger rating is 5, and parts of the region are already at that level.

The park road has been closed in past years as well, in an effort to reduce the risk of a person-caused fire.

Last year, the narrow, winding road in the park was closed to vehicle traffic in early July because of extremely dry conditions.

The summer of 2017 was one of the worst wildfire seasons in British Columbia’s history, with more than 1.2 million hectares of land burned during the season.

In 2015, the road was closed for much of the summer, again as a result of dry conditions.

In 2014, the road closure also resulted in the cancellation of a longboarding competition on the mountain.

Before 2014, the last time the park had been closed to vehicle traffic was in 2003, during another devastating wildfire season.

Previous story
Regional District of Central Okanagan nominations process underway
Next story
UPDATE Okanagan Mountain Park fire glowed through the night

Just Posted

JUNO award winner, Sue Foley headlines West Kelowna Music in the Park

The free concert is Friday night on the Westside

Regional District of Central Okanagan nominations process underway

Positions for the regional district director and a school trustee available

Thorpe awards help Kelowna teens go to college

Six students were each given $2,500 toward their tuition

Kelowna RCMP assault investigation seeks more witnesses

Suspect yet to be identified in altercation at Queensway and Pandosy

One person injured in minor deck fire

The Kelowna Fire Department were on scene of a deck fire Thursday afternoon

Wildfire crews face challenges with Okanagan Mountain Park terrain

Crews are working with BC Parks to develop a strategy for the fires

Update: Flames destroy roof of Salmon Arm home

Fire crews extinguish fire in roof, enter house to investigate hot spots.

Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting

Faisal Hussain killed two people and injured 13 when he unleashed a hail of bullets along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

Ryan Duncan was last seen July 17

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

North Enderby Timber clinch NOSL crown

Last-second goal by Sladen gives NET 1-0 win over Turn-Key Controls

Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park now closed

Wildfire risk leads to decision to close road to vehicle traffic

Most Read