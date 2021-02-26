Road safety puts Lake Country traffic plans in drive

Several road closures were in effect Jan. 13 due to downed trees, but meanwhile many residents are hoping Lake Country will invest in fixing damaged roads in 2021. (District of Lake Country photo)

Demands for road improvements have been heard loud and clear by elected officials.

Lake Country residents have pushed for traffic safety to be prioritized during recent budget discussions.

Council agreed and is supporting the 2019 Traffic Calming and Road Safety Policy program with $20,000 in funding for 2021.

“The funding will provide a process for dealing with traffic calming and road safety requests from the community,” the district said. “Dollars will also be used to enhance the safety of problematic areas identified in the community.”

Council also agreed to fund the Community Engagement Grant program in the amount of $15,000 in 2021. The grant funding is available to not-for-profit and registered community groups that wish to undertake community projects. The organization receiving the grant funding must also provide private funding or in-kind services to contribute towards their community-benefit project.

Both programs will be funded from reserves in 2021 allowing the community to benefit from the programs without incurring a tax increase.

A property tax increase of 3.25 per cent for 2021 will fund:

Consumer Price Index – 1.19 per cent ($176,240)

RCMP staff increase – 0.81 per cent ($119,962)

Parks and Recreation Master Plan – 1.25 per cent ($185,126)

Based on the average property value in Lake Country assessed at $760,000, the increase will result in a rise of approximately $68 per property. Council will give final adoption to the five-year financial plan March 16.

For more information and details on the 2021 budget visit Let’s Talk – Lake Country.

