—Image: Google Maps

Road to be widened near Kelowna airport

Starting July 31, Airport Way will be widened

Starting at the end of July, Airport Way near the Kelowna International Airport will be widened.

On July 31, preliminary work will begin to prepare for the widening of Airport Way at Kelowna International Airport (YLW). This necessary work includes the removal of trees and shrubs, which will be replaced with new landscaping once the project is complete in fall 2018, according to a YLW news release.

YLW does not anticipate any significant impacts to vehicle traffic and there will be no impact to flights at YLW, the release said.

The widening of Airport Way is the first phase of a multi-phase initiative, as outlined in YLW’s 2045 Master Plan, to improve access to and from the airport to meet the needs of the growing region, the release said.

Construction in 2018 will include the addition of a westbound lane on Airport Way between Highway 97 and the Okanagan Rail Trail, a paved sidewalk, new native shrubs and LED street lighting, the release said.

A future phase of construction will focus on improving traffic circulation and safety within the Airport lands by constructing a roundabout on Airport Way at Lochrem Road with access to the terminal, tenant properties, long-term parking and Airport Plaza, the release said.

In 2017, YLW served 1.89 million passengers, an increase of 9.3 per cent over 2016. Nearly every month in 2017 saw tremendous growth, ranging from 2 to 22 per cent, the release said.

YLW thanks passengers, residents and motorists for their patience during this important infrastructure improvement.

For more information about this project, visit the airport’s website.


