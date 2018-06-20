The stretch of Richter Street between Stockwell and Cawston Avenues is now partially closed, and will be fully closed between June 25 and July 20, because of roadwork. —Image: Google Maps

Road work closes a section of Richter Street in Kelowna

Installation of a new water main has closed the portion between Stockwell and Cawston Avenues

Starting today, Richter Street will be closed to southbound traffic between Stockwell and Cawston Avenues for installation of a new water main under the road.

And the southbound closure is just the beginning.

A complete closure of Richter, between Stockwell and Cawston, will take effect June 25 and last until the project cis completed next month.

According to the city, construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But city hall warns work may also occur outside of the regular construction hours (evenings and weekends), to minimize the impact on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

The city also announced Wednesday, Richter Street from Bernard to Doyle Avenues will re-open June 25.

Utility and road surface improvements on Richter are anticipated to be complete July 20, including paving between Cawston and Clement, which will start July 9.

When complete, the improvements will include a new water main between Cawston and Bernard Avenues, safety upgrades at the intersection of Doyle Avenue and Richter Street and the road resurfacing of Richter Street between Clement and Bernard Avenues.

