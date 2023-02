The maintenance is set to take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Road workers will be in West Kelowna on Feb. 14.

Road maintenance work is planned between Glenrosa and Hebert Roads on Highway 97 to repair the centre median.

The work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The left lane in both directions will be closed, impacting traffic.

