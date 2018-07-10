Road work prompts closure of Ellis Street in Kelowna

The busy downtown street will be closed overnight July 12 between Cawston and Queensway

The City of Kelowna will close a portion of Ellis Street downtown, between Cawston Avenue and Queensway, Thursday night to repave the road. —Image: Google Maps

A portion of Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna will be closed overnight later this week due to road repairs.

According to the city, the section between Cawston Avenue and Queensway be will be closed overnight Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. The stretch will also be closed for paving Sunday, July 15, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather-permitting.

During the work there will be no on-street parking from 4 p.m. onward to allow for the road maintenance to be completed as quickly as possible, says the city. Any vehicles left on the street will be towed.

Motorists are will have to follow the indicated detour route and use caution while traveling around the construction zone. Drivers will also be required to obey signs and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.

The work is part of the city’s ongoing pavement management program. Approximately $3.5 million will be spent on asphalt improvements this year, with all the work expected to be complete by October.

This annual program provides cost efficiency and helps protect the city’s roads over time to prevent costly mass replacement at one time.

