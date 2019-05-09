Salmon Arm Law Courts

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

Charges against a man accused in a string of offences in the Shuswap including assaulting a police officer with a weapon are making their way through the court.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael David Trosky, who was arrested by Kamloops RCMP on April 5, is facing more than 30 counts. Since April, several court appearances have been scheduled for Trosky, the last on May 7. That was adjourned until May 21 so he can consult with his lawyer.

According to court records, the charges being dealt with in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm begin with an alleged robbery of a pawn shop in Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2018. Three more charges date to Oct. 11, 2018, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and driving while prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The next group of charges is connected with an incident on Dec. 17, 2018, when a delivery driver was robbed near McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm.

Following the robbery, according to police reports at the time, a white Ford pickup truck suspected to have been involved was the subject of a police chase through the North Okanagan. The truck fled when police attempted to stop it in Enderby. Police reported that during the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed four RCMP vehicles and three civilian vehicles.

An RCMP air services unit and police dog unit eventually tracked the vehicle to a rural area northeast of Vernon and apprehended one of the two suspects in the vehicle. The other, allegedly Trosky, was not located.

From those December incidents, Trosky has been charged with numerous offences in Enderby and Salmon Arm, including assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, robbery, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, failure to stop a vehicle and offer assistance, and driving while prohibited.

The next charges stem from Jan. 12, 2019 in Sicamous and include flight from police and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police also reported earlier this year that Trosky was the target of an unsuccessful police raid on Kappel Street in Sicamous in February.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

