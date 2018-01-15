Robbery suspect charged

A 32-year-old man faces three charges in connection with robbery attempt at Vernon convenience store

The man allegedly responsible for robbing a local convenience store in Vernon has now been charged.

Vernon RCMP responded Friday afternoon to a panic hold-up alarm at a local convenience store near 32nd Avenue and Alexis Park Drive. Upon police arrival, members found the suspect being held in a vehicle by the store owner.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Heron Taylor, 32, appeared in Vernon Provincial Court Monday, charged with attempted robbery, possession of stolen property and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The Vernon RCMP continue to investigate all other robberies that have occurred over the past few weeks and want to thank the public for providing information in relation to those incidents.

“It’s great to see the community come together with the police in an effort to make our streets safe,” said RCMP spokesperson Kelly Brett. “It was the quick thinking and actions of the store owner and a passerby that helped police ultimately apprehend our suspect.”

Taylor was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance Thursday.



