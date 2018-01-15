Robbery suspect charged

A 32-year-old man faces three charges in connection with robbery attempt at Vernon convenience store

  • Jan. 15, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

The man allegedly responsible for robbing a local convenience store in Vernon has now been charged.

Vernon RCMP responded Friday afternoon to a panic hold-up alarm at a local convenience store near 32nd Avenue and Alexis Park Drive. Upon police arrival, members found the suspect being held in a vehicle by the store owner.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Heron Taylor, 32, appeared in Vernon Provincial Court Monday, charged with attempted robbery, possession of stolen property and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The Vernon RCMP continue to investigate all other robberies that have occurred over the past few weeks and want to thank the public for providing information in relation to those incidents.

“It’s great to see the community come together with the police in an effort to make our streets safe,” said RCMP spokesperson Kelly Brett. “It was the quick thinking and actions of the store owner and a passerby that helped police ultimately apprehend our suspect.”

Taylor was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance Thursday.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal
Next story
Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

Just Posted

Central Green project gets the green light

Kelowna city council approved a permit on the building which includes a large urban park

Kelowna artist creates fundraiser for a friend

Artist Laurie Koss was inspired by her friend’s cancer battle to help her keep fighting

Kelowna driver’s actions endangered police and public

Man fled in truck, then abandoned vehicle, after cops flagged him down

Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Robbery suspect charged

A 32-year-old man faces three charges in connection with robbery attempt at Vernon convenience store

Dragoons showcase “unique” recruiting tool

If you see an armoured vehicle rumbling along Hwy 97 in Vernon, the BC Dragoons say don’t worry..

Penticton bookkeeper may face jail time for embezzlement

Sentencing stances ranged from three years of probation to six months in jail for $60k embezzlement

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

Penticton Lakers lose to Kelowna Owls in basketball provincial qualifier

Junior girls basketball provincial qualifier held in Penticton

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Most Read