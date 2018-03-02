The rock slide Friday afternoon, just south of Antler’s Beach near Peachland on Highway 97. —Image: Facebook

Updated: Rock slide on Highway 97 near Peachland slows traffic

Slide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Update—4:12 p.m.

Traffic is now moving through slowly with single-lane, alternating.

Original story:

A small rock slide south of Peachland, near Antler’s Beach, has backed up traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

The slide, which came down around 3 p.m. Friday brought large rocks down onto the southbound lane and spread smaller debris onto the northbound land just south of Antler’s Beach, according to photographs posted on the Internet of the slide.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in both directions and emergency crews are on site. No injuries have been reported.

More info as it becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

Rock slide on Highway 97 near Peachland stops traffic

Slide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Kelowna school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

The Capital News visited the Okanagan Sikh Temple in Rutland

Letter: Peachland group says mayor playing politics

Friends of Beach Avenue say they don’t condone bullying or violence

Initiative aims to solve child care labour shortage

Child Care Labour Market Initiative in Kelowna is aiming to help a shortage of educator assistants

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Letter: Notley, Trudeau bullying B.C. on pipelines

Kelowna letter-writer says Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau, and big oil are bullying the B.C. NDP

West Kelowna product commits to NCAA

As playoffs open, local product has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines

Most Read