The Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna is considered “under control” by the B.C. Wildfire Service as of Aug. 5. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Rose Valley Dam wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

The Rose Valley Dam wildfire that has burned above West Kelowna for the past four days is now considered “under control,” according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The classification means the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.

The fire has been held at three hectares since Monday.

B.C. Wildfire and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue crews have combated the blaze since it was identified on Sunday afternoon.

“We’d like to thank BC Wildfire for their assistance and expertise in fighting this complex fire,” said West Kelowna’s fire Chief Jason Brolund after his crews actioned the fire on Monday.

“The geography of the area as well as the gusty winds and hot weather made this a tough fight for all involved. Teams from multiple agencies worked together in unified command to keep the fire small, prevent it from threatening homes and the drinking water supply for a large portion of our community. We thank the public for the multiple reports to 911 that helped us pinpoint the fire location and get there quickly.”

