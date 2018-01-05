Dave Ogilvie

Runway tire causes trouble on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A tire that may have fallen off a semi caused a traffic delay in West Kelowna, Friday

CVSEA lost wheel caused a commotion on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, Friday afternoon.

A chip hauler semi lost the wheel while headed south just before Daimler Drive.

The tire appeared to have bounced over the median, hit a northbound box truck, before coming to rest on the northbound side of the highway.

There didn’t appear to be any other damage to the vehicles, other than the lost tire. One lane of each way on the highway was shut down while emergency crews were on scene. Traffic was backed up in West Kelowna during the incident.

The semi is currently sitting on the corner of Ross Road, minus a wheel, and is being inspected by CVSE.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicles collide in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Runway tire causes trouble on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A tire that may have fallen off a semi caused a traffic delay in West Kelowna, Friday

Woman able to find housing after fire destroys home

With the help of friends, Laura McKinnon has a place to stay

West Kelowna issues warning about slippery roads

Drivers asked to use extreme caution as forecast calls for freezing rain

Kelowna author releases debut post-apocalyptic novel

Tyrell Johnson’s book, The Wolves of Winter, was released Jan. 2

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Kelowna’s community calendar

Take a look at some upcoming events from the Kelowna Capital News community calendar

Gallery rings in the new year with exhibition

Melany Nugent and Trent Noble’s exhibition runs at the Lake Country Art Gallery Jan. 13 to Feb. 25

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

Help Crime Stoppers if you can identify either of these suspects

Most Read