Runway tire causes trouble on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A tire that may have fallen off a semi caused a traffic delay in West Kelowna, Friday

CVSEA lost wheel caused a commotion on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, Friday afternoon.

A chip hauler semi lost the wheel while headed south just before Daimler Drive.

The tire appeared to have bounced over the median, hit a northbound box truck, before coming to rest on the northbound side of the highway.

There didn’t appear to be any other damage to the vehicles, other than the lost tire. One lane of each way on the highway was shut down while emergency crews were on scene. Traffic was backed up in West Kelowna during the incident.

The semi is currently sitting on the corner of Ross Road, minus a wheel, and is being inspected by CVSE.

