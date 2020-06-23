Rural Lumby water advisory in effect

Boil water notice for Mabel Lake customers

Spring turbidity has created some poor drinking water in Lumby

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health has issued a boil water notice for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

Customers served by the Mabel Lake Water Utility have water supplied from Mabel Lake.

“Due to spring freshet and lake level changes, the turbidity has exceeded 5.0 NTU at the Mabel Lake water intake. Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rated as poor,” RDNO states. “This boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.”

A poor rating means that all customers should exercise caution when using the water for consumption purposes.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

  • drinking
  • preparing any foods
  • washing fruits and vegetables
  • making beverages or ice
  • brushing teeth
  • preparing infant formula

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and the RDNO website.

For further information, call 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory rescinded for Okanagan system

READ MORE: City of Armstrong downgrades water restrictions

