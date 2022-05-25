Rush hour crash at Cooper and Harvey

Traffic is backed up as a result of the collision

A collision at the intersection of Harvey ave. and Cooper Rd. has delayed traffic for commuters.

The two vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. and is blocking one lane of northbound traffic on Harvey.

Vehicles are not able to cross the intersection through Harvey from Cooper.

Emergency vehicles and a tow truck are at the scene of the collision.

