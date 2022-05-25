Rush hour crash at Cooper and Harvey

A collision at the intersection of Harvey ave. and Cooper Rd. has delayed traffic for commuters.
The two vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. and is blocking one lane of northbound traffic on Harvey.
Vehicles are not able to cross the intersection through Harvey from Cooper.
Emergency vehicles and a tow truck are at the scene of the collision.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.