Rutland Business After Hours attendees administer Naloxone to navel oranges

The Bridge trained attendees how to recognize signs of overdose, properly use life-saving kits

Attendees received free Naloxone training from The Bridge at the Uptown Rutland Business Association June After Hours event. (Submitted photo)

Business After Hours attendees in Rutland received Naloxone training at their June meeting, in an effort to help combat the opioid crisis.

According to a release, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) received free training from The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

Around 40 attendees took part in the hands-on training, the release from The Bridge said, and left with their own Naloxone kit.

Quite the soirée last night. And in true Bridge fashion: 40 of our uptown Rutland business neighbours are now Naloxone trained! (And one very lucky man went home with free Tribute for Teens concert tickets – ABBA and Fleetwood Mac in October. They’re selling fast – ) https://t.co/EhShpfTjy4 — Celine Thompson (@thebridgeed) June 6, 2019

Training involved learning how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and practicing how to properly use Naloxone with navel oranges.

The Bridge hosts similar training sessions monthly, for free. The next session will take place on June 13 at 12 p.m., at 2604 Enterprise Way. Those interested in attending can reserve a spot on eventbrite.

