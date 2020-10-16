The items shown in the photo were seized by the RCMP in a raid at a residence at the 1300-block of Sylvania Cresent in Kelowna on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)

The items shown in the photo were seized by the RCMP in a raid at a residence at the 1300-block of Sylvania Cresent in Kelowna on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)

Rutland raid results in seizure of property, weapons, suspected drugs

Kelowna RCMP raided a residence in the 1300-block of Sylvanie Crescent on Oct. 15

Kelowna RCMP have seized illicit drugs, property and weapons from a residence in Rutland.

Capital News yesterday (Oct. 15) reported on a raid in the 1300-block of Sylvania Cresent in Kelowna. The RCMP has since released their findings from the search warrant.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our officers also seized a variety of weapons, drug paraphernalia, and suspected stolen property.”

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene for outstanding arrest warrants for other matters. Two other adults were arrested and subsequently released. The matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

READ MORE: RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

READ MORE: Search for missing Vancouver hiker in Manning Park intensifies

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics
Next story
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

Just Posted

Fernando’s Pub is located in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

Fernando’s staff said COVID-19 restrictions have hit the pub hard

Upper Bench Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling was named wine of the year, Oct. 15. (Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)
Penticton winery takes top spot in British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery was also honoured with a Platinum award

(File photo)
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

A ‘lawyer’ convinced victim to send money to get son out of police custody

The items shown in the photo were seized by the RCMP in a raid at a residence at the 1300-block of Sylvania Cresent in Kelowna on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)
Rutland raid results in seizure of property, weapons, suspected drugs

Kelowna RCMP raided a residence in the 1300-block of Sylvanie Crescent on Oct. 15

Vehicle rollover in West Kelowna on Oct. 15, 2020. (Contributed)
Vehicle knocks over power pole in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 15

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BCRPA have issued a no spectator/patron policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at BC. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
No vacancy: COVID-19 changing rental dynamics in Revelstoke

Many say it’s far harder to find housing this fall than years prior

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man charged with aggravated assault in an April 2, 2019 stabbing in Sicamous was sentenced at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Oct. 13, 2020. (File photo)
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Shuswap

Several people witnessed 2019 stabbing in Sicamous, man apologizes to mother in court

Last winter in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Second snowfall warning in a week for Revelstoke

Up to 20 cm is expected

Most Read