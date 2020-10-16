Rutland raid results in seizure of property, weapons, suspected drugs

Kelowna RCMP raided a residence in the 1300-block of Sylvanie Crescent on Oct. 15

The items shown in the photo were seized by the RCMP in a raid at a residence at the 1300-block of Sylvania Cresent in Kelowna on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo - Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP have seized illicit drugs, property and weapons from a residence in Rutland.

Capital News yesterday (Oct. 15) reported on a raid in the 1300-block of Sylvania Cresent in Kelowna. The RCMP has since released their findings from the search warrant.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our officers also seized a variety of weapons, drug paraphernalia, and suspected stolen property.”

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene for outstanding arrest warrants for other matters. Two other adults were arrested and subsequently released. The matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

