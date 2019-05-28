Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids in Shuswap

Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire sees elders take stand against use of treated sewage

A sacred fire now serves as a symbol unifying Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids on a Turtle Valley ranch.

The Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire was lit to stop the treated sewage (biosolids) from being trucked to the Chase area from Kamloops for use at the Turtle Valley Bison Ranch. It is part of a protest that started after the BC Supreme Court granted Arrow Transportation a court injunction to address a previous public roadblock that was preventing Arrow trucks from accessing the ranch.

“Concerns from Secwepemc and the local residents that have been largely ignored involve the potential for contamination of soil, water and crops in the area, fueled by studies which show the potential for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and metal residue being present in the biosolids,” states a release from Secwepemc’Ulecw Grassroots. “Both dumping locations are on top of some of the Secwepemc greatest local aquifers and therefore pose a huge threat to all beings that depend on that water.

“The proposed area where the biosolids will be dumped is near a steep hillside that overlooks Chum Lake and nearby Chum Creek, where important habitats which connect with the Shuswap watershed, such as the painted turtle, is now one of many on the endangered species list. Protecting the watershed and the food chain are among the Secwepemc biggest concerns.”

The Grassroots release notes Turtle Valley is unceded Secwepemc territory.

In a May 2019 letter to the editor, Arrow Transportation’s Tim Bell and Arrow Environmental’s Jeff Mayer state the company doesn’t take on projects that cannot be done responsibly and safely.

Read more: Letter: Biosolids plan poses risk to lake, creeks and river

Read more: Effectiveness of human waste as fertilizer examined during community meeting

”We are not fertilizing an existing crop through direct surface application of biosolids on a regular basis. Instead, we are turning disturbed, non-agricultural land into healthy agricultural land, by making and applying a fabricated soil,” states the letter, signed by Bell, Mayer and the bison ranch’s Conrad Schiebel. “This soil, comprising nine per cent biosolids, will provide nutrients and organic matter to the existing mineral soil in order to establish and sustain a perennial grass pasture.

“This fabricated soil enables nutrients to release slowly over time, meaning the site will not require additional fertilization for five or more years. This is a responsible and safe biosolids project with significant support.”

Read more: Turtle Valley residents seek testing of processed sewage mixture for chemicals

Read more: Video: Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Secwepemc’Ulecw Grassroots has launched a petition on change.org, asking for public support in stopping

the “dumping of biosolid waste on our traditional territory, Secwepemc’ulecw.”

The petition states that as the “rightful and proper title holders to Secwepemc’ulecw, any and all projects taking place within our territory are subject to consent to be obtained from all members of the Secwepemc Nation.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out
Next story
Three grey whales wash up off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Proposed Glenmore Valley development addresses Kelowna’s housing issues

Valley Road buildings would provide shelter for seniors, at-risk families

City of Kelowna awarded PIBC’s gold in planning excellence

Staff and Urban Matters win for innovative Wheelhouse policy, Housing Needs Assessment

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

Margaret Caldwell was dedicated community volunteer

Summerland resident served in Second World War, later received community award

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Okanagan

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Three grey whales wash up off B.C. coast

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

Emmy nominated director joins True Leaf

Celebrity creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson and her dog Samson join Return the Love program, educating people worldwide about the benefits of hemp for pets.

Vernon doles out discretionary grants

Eight groups out of 26 applications will split more than $25,000; some notables were left out

Most Read