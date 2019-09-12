(File)

West Kelowna pot shop near elementary school to be reviewed further: school trustees

The shop would be located across the street from George Pringle Elementary School

The Central Okanagan School Board has not yet decided on sending a letter of concern to the City of West Kelowna regarding a cannabis store that is set to open across the street from one of its schools.

Instead, on Wednesday night school board trustees decided to move the issue to School District 23’s Safe Schools Committee to have them choose whether or not to send the letter.

That committee will discuss the issue and bring its decision back to the school board.

The proposed shop would be located in the West Bank Town Centre, across the street from George Pringle Elementary School. The pot shop would be set up 160 meters from the elementary school, which is significantly under the 500-meter distance requested in a written letter to the city by the board on Oct. 1. 2018. While the cannabis store is close in proximity to the school, the province’s Liquor Distribution Branch says keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors is a top priority and minors won’t even be able to enter the store with a parent.

On Aug. 13, West Kelowna council voted 4-3 to allow the province to submit its rezoning application for the store.

West Kelowna pot shop near elementary school to be reviewed further: school trustees

