Sagmoen Vernon trials loom

Pre-trial conferences have been fixed for both of Curtis Sagmoen’s Vernon matters

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has set aside seven days for one of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s Vernon files, while the other, which is estimated to last 10 days, has yet to be set.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was not in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Jan. 7 as defence lawyer Lisa Jean Helps and Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn met to fix next appearance dates on both of his Vernon matters.

Sagmoen’s seven-day trial on charges of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance begins in Vernon Supreme Court Sept. 9.

A publication ban was put into effect during a two-day preliminary inquiry into those charges on Oct. 23. That ban remains in effect until the evidence is heard at trial.

Sagmoen’s other Vernon matter sees one count each of assault and assault causing bodily harm. A pre-trial conference on that file is set for Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

“Trial scheduling says we need to have a pre-trial conference,” O’Quinn said, noting the proposed length of the trial as the instigator.

Related: Sagmoen to stand trial

Related: Sagmoen denied bail

At the end of 2018, Sagmoen was granted an absolute discharge on one count of mischief causing damage to property. Originally facing a charge of mischief $5,000 or under, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge.

Sagmoen will stand trial on unrelated assault charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge. A five-day trial on that information begins Feb. 4.


