Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

Marlene Alain (left), Wendy Mohr and Janet Enoch rally on the steps of Vernon Law Courts in support of missing and murdered indigenous women Thursday. Meanwhile, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen appeared via video in the courthouse to set upcoming appearance dates. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

A Silver Creek man accused of attacking sex workers has a trial date set in this year’s calendar.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video Thursday for a mere two-minutes to set dates for his forthcoming appearances, which have been separated into three different matters.

Sagmoen is slated to appear in court Oct. 22-23 for one matter, followed by an additional appearance Dec. 10 for another. A trial for one of the matters is slated for Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

“So I remain in custody until then?” Sagmoen asked as Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz listed the dates.

Krenz affirmed that Sagmoen is to remain in custody.

Related: Sagmoen remains in custody

Sagmoen faces eight counts; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

Related: Man in custory linked to Silver Creek property

Lisa Helps, Sagmoen’s lawyer, entered not guilty pleas on all charges in February.

As with many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, ralliers took to the steps of the Vernon Law Courts with signs in hand to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women in the North Okanagan.

“We still have missing women in our area,” said rally organizer Wendy Mohr, adding that Thursday was International Women’s Day. “We are here to keep their names remembered so that they will not be forgotten.”

Missing women in the area include Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

However, due to poor weather, Mohr said, few were in attendance at the rally. Janet Enoch stood next to Mohr with a pink sign that read, “No More Stolen Sisters.”

“We’re here for the women who can’t be here,” Enoch said.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.