Salary hike suggested for West Kelowna mayor and council

The last council remuneration review was done in May 2019

If the proposed recommendations are eventually adopted by the current council, they would take effect January 1, 2020. (File photo)

West Kelowna mayor and council could be getting a pay raise next year.

A report by a panel of residents representing businesses and the community recommends the mayor’s salary be raised from the current $76,203 to $88,240. Councillor salaries would be hiked from $25,439 to $30,884. Salaries of councils in similar-sized cities, including Penticton and Vernon, were compared as part of the decision for the increase. The report also states the mayor’s salary should receive an annual adjustment based on the B.C. Consumer Price Index.

In addition, the panel recommends the mayor receive a vehicle allowance of $372.50 per month, based on average monthly mileage logs which would be evaluated and averaged annually.

Optional extended health, dental, and employee family assistance benefits should be offered, according to the report. The city would cover 100 per cent of the monthly premium for the mayor’s position and 50 per cent for councillors.

The last council remuneration review was done in May 2019. If the proposed recommendations are eventually adopted by the current council, they would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Read More: Ready your umbrellas for Okanagan-Shuswap special weather statement

Read More: West Kelowna resident cycling across B.C. for mental health awareness

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West KelownaSalaries