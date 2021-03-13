Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish blaze in trailer

The empty trailer alongside the highway was unoccupied.

The Salmon Arm Fire department quickly extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer near the intersection of Pierres Point road and the Trans-Canada Highway on the morning of March 13.

Firefighters could be seen hosing down hot spots and removing burnt wreckage from the trailer after responding shortly after 9 a.m.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the trailer on Adams Lake Indian Band land was unoccupied. He said the band had been doing some cleanup burning on March 12 which might have flared up and spread to the trailer. Bystanders who called the fire department said they extinguished some burning grass using a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

