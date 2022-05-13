Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect after three women reportedly groped by masked man

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for dash cam or surveillance video footage that may assist with a sexual assault investigation. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a reported sexual assault.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, three young women near the 30th Street NE and 9th Avenue NE intersection were sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

“The suspect, described as a Caucasian man approximately 6-feet tall with a medium build, not clean-shaven, with a raspy voice, groped all three women and immediately ran away towards the Trans-Canada Highway,” reported West.

The victims immediately called the police, but patrolling officers were unable to locate the suspect who was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a dark hoodie, baggy sweat pants and blue-green sunglasses.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask any members of the public who may have dash camera or surveillance video footage taken in the area at the time, or who saw someone matching the suspect’s description, to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

On May 13, a letter went out to School District 83 parents explaining that on May 12, near the end of the school day, a suspicious individual was reportedly seen outside at least one Salmon Arm school.

The individual was later seen in the area of South Broadview and Shuswap Middle School. According to the letter, police were notified the individual had “approached several young female students with inappropriate conduct.” The suspect was described as six-feet tall with a slim build (approx. 180 lbs.), unshaven, possibly 20-30 years old with a raspy voice. He was wearing a dark hoodie, “pit viper sunglasses” (greenish,bluish,yellow) and was wearing a medical mask.

