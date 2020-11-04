Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)

Salmon Arm resident peeved with lack of Airbnb controls in city

Councillor says community housing report to be discussed shortly will include short-term rentals

Airbnbs are not flying with a Salmon Arm resident who wrote recently to city council.

“My concern is that Airbnb rentals do nothing to alleviate any of our rental or housing shortages and they are not a positive addition to any residential neighbourhood,” Ann Smith wrote in an Oct. 19 email.

She said she and her spouse live in a residential neighbourhood and should have the right to peace and quiet. However, she has had Airbnb rentals on three sides of her home at the same time, causing duress and anxiety.

“I have been sworn at, yelled at, had garbage dumped on our lawn, had sewage effluent dumped from an Airbnb ‘guest’ vehicle onto the lawn of our property, have had to endure smoke of all kinds at all hours of the night, yelling, screaming from the hot tub through the night and inappropriate vehicle parking, speeding and traffic issues.”

She suggested the number of bed and breakfast sites in any given neighbourhood be restricted.

Read more: 2019 – Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Read more: 2019 – Rowdy vacation rental torments neighbour

Read more: New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings

Smith said she has also observed that several R-8 or residential suite zone properties are not renting out their suites for affordable long-term rentals but instead nightly rentals. She said the zoning doesn’t allow Airbnb rentals and the city should follow up with the owners.

“I would suggest that the City needs to revamp their Airbnb ‘look the other way approach’ and create levels of application and approvals, also generating an income stream to help bolster our Bylaw and Enforcement work…”

Coun. Tim Lavery noted that the community housing report is coming to council (Nov. 9 meeting) and there will be all kinds of policy implications for council to consider. He said short-term rentals, how to proceed with them, the cost of monitoring them and other factors will be part of the ongoing discussion.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he has heard anecdotally that the monthly rent for downtown buildings in Toronto has plummeted over the last four months because of COVID-19 and people are now looking to do long-term rentals.

He acknowledged the local issues.

“We’ve heard the concerns and the director of development services has told us it’s very difficult to police. But I do think it’s important we do look at this in our long-term policy because lots of people in the actual business of hotels and things have been questioning how many Airbnb we have as well.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HousingSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School
Next story
Trump prematurely claims victory as world waits nervously, impatiently for U.S. vote count

Just Posted

Three more flights from Calgary to Kelowna have been noted as having potential COVID-19 exposures. (File)
Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights

Flights from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 were potentially exposed to the virus

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran presented with the first poppy, Oct. 29. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony cancelled

The Legion will still host a private, invite-only ceremony

Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity. (Getty Images)
Interior Health increases Kelowna COVID-19 testing capacity

The testing centre has been moved to a location on Ethel Street

Fewer homes sold from Peachland to Revelstoke in October, compared to September, however they’re selling faster. Overall, the real estate market in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap cities is holding steady. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets

The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year

Pixabay image
Calls to Okanagan crisis line increase for those over 40

Kelowna Community Resources said more middle- and senior-aged residents are calling for help

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

(Pixabay)
‘Honey’ and ‘sweetie’ possibly sexual harassment in Okanagan hair salon

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled against the salon’s application to dismiss former employee’s claim

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Increased capacity at new North Okanagan COVID-19 testing centre

Vernon Health Centre takes over testing, which will increase the number of daily tests

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident peeved with lack of Airbnb controls in city

Councillor says community housing report to be discussed shortly will include short-term rentals

Most Read