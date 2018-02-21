Salvation Army thanks community for fundraising

Local group helped many families over Christmas and the funds will keep going

The Salvation Army fundraising campaign helped some 600 people

The Salvation Army is celebrating the fundraising efforts of the community through the holiday season.

Together with support from community groups, the Salvation Army helped almost 600 families celebrate Christmas.

“Through our Christmas fundraising efforts, we will continue to support the thousands who will walk through our doors looking for help and hope in 2018,” said Darryl Burry. executive director of the Salvantion Army.

