The Salvation Army fundraising campaign helped some 600 people

Salvation Army thanks community for fundraising

Local group helped many families over Christmas and the funds will keep going

The Salvation Army is celebrating the fundraising efforts of the community through the holiday season.

Together with support from community groups, the Salvation Army helped almost 600 families celebrate Christmas.

“Through our Christmas fundraising efforts, we will continue to support the thousands who will walk through our doors looking for help and hope in 2018,” said Darryl Burry. executive director of the Salvantion Army.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The group has now put a questionnaire designed to get feedback from its partners.

You can view that here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire
Next story
Thief helps himself to cash register

Just Posted

West Kelowna school honours Olympics for Harmony Day

Rose Valley Elementary had an Olympic themed event to celebrate diversity

Kelowna chamber doesn’t like new payroll health tax

New tax will help government make up loss of revenue from elimination of MSP premiums

New proposal suggested for Gable Beach

District of Lake Country staff’s new recommendations will be presented March 6

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Salvation Army thanks community for fundraising

Local group helped many families over Christmas and the funds will keep going

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Penticton joins trade war protest

Opposition to wine boycott is spreading through Okanagan communities

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

Most Read