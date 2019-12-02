Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo in an ad for the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday. Facebook photo

Satan appears at B.C. city’s Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

  • Dec. 2, 2019 2:30 p.m.
  • News

It appears that many people who attended the Comox Valley Christmas Parade on Vancouver Island Sunday in downtown Courtenay had a devilishly good time.

Thanks to a now-infamous ad that appeared in the Nov. 21 edition of the Comox Valley Record promoting the parade, and more specifically “Pictures with Satan” (Santa typo), a Comox Valley resident nearly upstaged the other man in a red suit.

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and donned a red suit, red hat, red face and horns to walk around the downtown and playfully pose for photos.

A variety of photos made the rounds on social media, even one with Miller holding up a ‘Hell froze over so I moved to the Comox Valley!’ sign.

RELATED: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

One photo shows three ‘Satans’ posing for a group photo.

A handful of ‘Satans’ came ready for the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday. Photo by Tish Backs/Facebook

Prior to the weekend, there was talk on social media about a ‘Krampus flash-mob’ looking to bring “alpine entertainment to Courtenay,” but was cancelled due to lack of support.

The typo had made its way around various news outlets in North America; on the Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

A story about the ad has also appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the New York Post along with Fox News.

And for those who were wondering, Mr. and Mrs. Claus did make their appearance at the parade high atop a firetruck.


editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed
Next story
Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Just Posted

Campaign for class-action against City of Kelowna dropped

The GoFundMe started last week to raise money for a lawsuit against the city is no longer

Second attempted child abduction in West Kelowna in past week

A man driving a silver vehicle attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Sunday

Paint project brings Westbank First Nation learning centre to life

WFN announced completion of project in late November

RCMP deploy spike belt in Lake Country

One person was allegedly arrested at the scene

The Offspring and Sum 41 rock the SOEC

The Offspring and Sum 41 have been on a Canadian wide tour making stops in B.C.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Rotary Carol Fest rings in Christmas season for Okanagan

67-year-old tradition Dec. 7&8 features more than 40 acts

Editorial: Smartphones are here to stay

A high school should be the last place you find opposition to… Continue reading

Satan appears at B.C. city’s Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man from drowning in Port Alberni creek

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

Most Read