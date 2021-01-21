Scenic Canyon Regional Park to expand after RDCO land swap

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan will swap lands with a private individual

The Regional Board has approved using the alternative approval process for a proposed exchange of park land for Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

An exchange of land between the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) and a private individual would see the expansion of Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

Under a conditional agreement, the RDCO wants to acquire approximately 10 hectares of new parkland for Scenic Canyon Regional Park from property owned by David Geen.

According to the regional district, the exchanged lands will provide future trail and park connections between Scenic Canyon Regional Park, the Mission Creek Greenway and City of Kelowna parks and trails.

The RDCO would also receive approximately $454,000 in net compensation for the difference in land valuation to be used for future parkland acquisition.

In exchange, the Regional District would transfer 8.67-hectares of land in the park to the property owner Geen.

However, before the process can be approved residents must be able to voice their opinion on the matter.

Those that support the proposed parkland exchange do not have to do anything.

Residents who oppose must submit a completed elector response form to the regional district by 4 p.m. March 1.

Elector response forms and information on the alternative approval process is available on the RDCO website: rdco.com/aap.

