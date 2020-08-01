Search and rescue team airlifts lost hiker from Vernon hillside

The hiker, who was stung by an unknown insect, was handed over to B.C. Ambulance Service June 29

A hiker was airlifted off a mountain in the Vernon area on Wednesday after he was stung by an unidentified insect.

Vernon Search and Rescue received a call from the hiker around 5:30 p.m. July 29 and deployed its helicopter team to the area along with a ground search unit comprising rescue team members on off-road vehicles.

“The individual was lost up on the hillside west of the Blue Jay subdivision,” said Trevor Honigman, public information officer for Vernon Search and Rescue.

“He was stung by some type of insect and wasn’t aware of what it was, and he was asking for assistance.”

Honigman said the man was able to direct Search and Rescue to his location be cell phone. The helicopter team then flew him to the Vernon Airport, where he was put into the care of B.C. Ambulance Service waiting for the team’s arrival.

Honigman said the hiker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
