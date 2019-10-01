Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Sept. 24 after he went on a short hunting trip east of Kelowna.

Search called off for 74-year-old hunter missing near Kelowna

Gordon Solloway has been missing since Sept. 24

The search for a missing hunter near Kelowna has been called off five days after he first vanished, according to the RCMP.

The local police detachment stood down the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s search efforts for Gordon Solloway Tuesday morning after they were unable to find him after an exhaustive search. Mounties said the search will resume if additional information is received.

According to police, search and rescue teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, along with a fixed wing aircraft and an RCMP helicopter searched 4,200 square kilometres east of Kelowna to no avail. Family and friends also helped in the search.

READ MORE: Search continues for overdue hunter near Kelowna

The search began in earnest on Sept 24 after the 74-year-old did not return from a short hunting trip by noon of the that day.

According to the officials, his truck was last seen by a security camera on September 24 driving up Goudie Road, however search and rescue teams were unable to locate it despite an extensive search over the weekend and into Monday.

According to the RCMP, the search expanded from Goudie Road/James Lake to include the area around Big White and McCullough Lake recreational area. With help from Vernon and Penticton search and rescue teams, it eventually covered the area between Lavington and Penticton and over to Beaverdell.

Solloway’s family told searchers it would be very out of character for him to go missing and they are particularly concerned for his health because he has mobility issues.

Solloway is described as a five-foot-nine, Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes weighing about 250 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solloway is urged to contact their local police or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

The RCMP said the search will resume if additional information is received.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020
Next story
Diner brings new experience to Lake Country

Just Posted

Diner brings new experience to Lake Country

The Diner opened on Sept. 25 and has been received well by the community

Journey Home hosting film fest as part of Homelessness Action Week

The film ‘Us & Them’ will be screened across the Okanagan

Search called off for 74-year-old hunter missing near Kelowna

Gordon Solloway has been missing since Sept. 24

Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Ride-sharing services expected to begin in Kelowna in the new year

The province has received nine appliations from ride sharing companies in the Central Okanagan

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

B.C. man with 68 driving-related convictions, declining health sentenced to house arrest

Roy Richard Henry currently undergoing chemotherapy for brain tumour, sentenced to CSO

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Forum in Keremeos addressed environmental issues

Most Read