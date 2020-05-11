Search warrant leads to discovery of weapons, drugs, cash in Oliver residence

Loaded hand gun, brass knuckles, illicit drugs and a substantial amount of cash found by RCMP at Oliver residence. 21-year-old Oliver man arrested, pending multiple charges. (RCMP)

A search of an Oliver residence led to police seizing weapons, money and drugs, according to an RCMP press release.

Following a report of domestic assault at an Oliver home on May 6, police applied for a warrant to search the premises.

During the search, officers discovered a loaded hand gun, brass knuckles, illicit drugs and a substantial amount of cash.

RCMP explained in a release May 11 that a 21-year-old Oliver man is facing numerous charges, the circumstances of which will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration.

