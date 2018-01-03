Searchers locate missing Kelowna dog-walker

Kelowna woman had slipped and fell in a ravine Tuesday night but was found as the sun was setting

A missing dog-walker was found safe and sound Tuesday night by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

The 50-year-old woman was hiking with her three dogs in north Glenmore Tuesday night when she slipped and became stuck in a ravine.

Although her cellphone battery was dying, the woman took a screen shot of her GPS co-ordinates and sent it to rescuers just as the sun was setting. She was in the forested area north of Begbie and Union roads in North Glenmore.

More than a dozen search and rescue volunteers showed up and the hiker was located in less than an hour and brought to her waiting family.

She was treated by BC Ambulance and released and the lady’s three dogs were unharmed.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue found a missing dog walker in North Glenmore Tuesday night. - Image: Facebook/COSAR Central Okanagan Search and Rescue found a missing dog walker in North Glenmore Tuesday night. - Image: Facebook/COSAR

