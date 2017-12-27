Sears liquidation: 10 days left

With shoppers out hunting for bargains, is it worth one more look at what Sears has left?

It’s down to the final stretch for bargain shoppers and Sears fans as the well-known shop continues its liquidation sale.

Signs have gone up in the Sears in Orchard Park Mall announcing the final 10 days of the store’s liquidation sale.

Sears Canada has been under court protection since June and began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer and save its shop.

Since that time shoppers have been searching for bargains at Sears locations around Canada.

Many found that the deals weren’t as good as they had thought and the company even reportedly had complaints filed against it.

There were reports that the Competition Bureau was investigating but the bureau did not confirm or deny the reports.

Experts warned consumers that liquidation sales don’t always offer the best deals as its designed to recoup costs for the company’s creditors.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil
Next story
Students stand by classmate

Just Posted

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t go by without being noticed…”

Police warn drivers to slow down amidst multiple accidents

With road conditions deteriorating, RCMP warn people to slow down

Highway 33 accident near Joe Rich

Reports of a four car incident with one vehicle on fire on Highway 33

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Vernon man a millionaire

Best Christmas present ever for 32-year-old

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

A series of crashes are being reported between Penticton and Summerland

Hergott: Icy roads don’t cause crashes

Lawyer Paul Hergott claims icy roads don’t cause crashes, drivers do

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Most Read