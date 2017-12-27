Sears liquidation: 10 days left

With shoppers out hunting for bargains, is it worth one more look at what Sears has left?

It’s down to the final stretch for bargain shoppers and Sears fans as the well-known shop continues its liquidation sale.

Signs have gone up in the Sears in Orchard Park Mall announcing the final 10 days of the store’s liquidation sale.

Sears Canada has been under court protection since June and began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer and save its shop.

Since that time shoppers have been searching for bargains at Sears locations around Canada.

Many found that the deals weren’t as good as they had thought and the company even reportedly had complaints filed against it.

There were reports that the Competition Bureau was investigating but the bureau did not confirm or deny the reports.

Experts warned consumers that liquidation sales don’t always offer the best deals as its designed to recoup costs for the company’s creditors.

