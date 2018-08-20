Cool Creek Fire. Photo BC Wildfire Service

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Improved visibility is allowing BC fire crews to get a handle on the Cool Creek wildfire burning southeast of Princeton.

After air support was grounded Saturday, a slight improvement in smoke cover Sunday gave pilots an opportunity to assess the 6,000 blaze, said fire information officer Steve Kada.

“Thankfully, it hasn’t moved all that much.”

The fire, which was spotted August 15 and then merged with two other fires two days later, is out of control.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and aircraft were on the scene Monday morning, said Kada.

The fire is classed as “interface,” meaning it is burning wildland while threatening structures.

Kada said there is a small number of remote, recreational cabins in the vicinity of the blaze.

“Our structural protection team has made sure there is no one in there.”

The Cool Creek fire has forced evacuation alerts for properties south of Keremeos, Hedley and Princeton.

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

